DALLAS — A shooting happened after the vigil for Kevin Berry Sunday night in the parking lot of St. Augustine Park.

Berry was one of the people shot and killed in a shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville Saturday night.

WFAA's Matt Howerton was covering the Sunday vigil, and took the following video once he and his photographer got to safety. Howerton said he heard dozens of gunshots:

Kevin Berry was a 23-year-old father of two with another baby on the way, his mother told WFAA Sunday. He was at the party in Greenville after taking his kids to see their mother. He died in his brother's arms, his mother said.

