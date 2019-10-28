Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on a charge of capital murder in connection to a shooting that left two dead and 12 others injured Saturday night at a homecoming party in Greenville.

Brandon Ray Gonzales was arrested on a capital murder charge of multiple persons and is being held at the Hunt County jail. His bond is set at $1 million.

Two men were killed and 12 other people were injured when someone entered the party just before midnight at The Party Venue, located about 20 miles away from Texas A&M University-Commerce and about an hour northeast of Dallas.

About 750 people were inside the venue at the time of the shooting, said Hunt County officials.

Four of the 12 injured were Texas A&M Commerce students, TAMUC confirmed the following day in a tweet. Those students were treated at local hospitals and later released.

Five people remained hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, said Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks. Four of the patients are listed in good condition and a fifth is in critical condition, he said.

Authorities said Sunday that they believed the shooter entered through a back door and shot at a targeted person before firing randomly into the crowd.

Brandon Gonzales

WFAA

A Hunt County deputy and sergeant were inside the venue at the time of the shooting after they responded to a call made earlier in the night about a large number of cars parked around U.S. 380.

The deputy sent out a radio broadcast of shots fired at about 12:05 a.m., Meeks said during an earlier news conference.

Shots were also fired Sunday night at a vigil for 23-year-old Kevin Berry, who was one of two people killed during the Greenville shooting. The vigil was held at St. Augustine Park in Dallas, and police report the shots were fired just after 8 p.m.

No one was injured but several vehicles were damaged.

An investigation into that shooting continues.

Berry's mother, Nakima Alexander, told WFAA Sunday that her son was a father of two and had another child on the way.

Alexander said Berry had taken his kids to their mother's house Saturday night and stopped by the party afterward.

Kevin Berry, pictured here with his 1-year-old son.

Kevin Berry's family

Berry grew up and went to high school in Dallas but didn't finish school, his mother said.

"My heart is torn apart," said Taviara Berry, Kevin's sister, at the Sunday vigil.

Another vigil that was scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Monday on the TAMUC campus was canceled due to safety concerns, read a post on the university's website.

Sheriff Meeks said an investigation into the Greenville shooting continues and encouraged people with information to call their tip line at 903-457-2929.

WFAA staff contributed to this report