Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Matt's Rancho Martinez to close Dallas location after 34 years

The restaurant has been a staple in the Lakewood area of Dallas since 1989. Its final day of service will be Sunday, April 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Unfortunately, this is not an April Fool's joke.

The popular Tex-Mex restaurant Matt's Rancho Martinez is closing its Dallas location on Skillman Street after 34 years, the business announced on Saturday morning via posts to its Facebook page and website.

The restaurant, known for its famous "Bob Armstrong Dip" appetizer, has been a staple of the Lakewood neighborhood -- and Dallas dining at large -- since it opened its doors in 1989.

Sunday, April 2, will be the restaurant's last day of operation. Its doors will be closed for good beginning Monday, April 3.

"The Martinez family, management & staff want to thank you for the many years, meals, celebrations & memories we have shared with each one of you, your family & friends," the business stated in its announcement. "It is with a heavy heart that we leave the Lakewood area... We leave with deep gratitude & appreciation for your support & loyal following. Thank you."

The restaurant added that it hopes patrons will visit its newest location in Allen off of U.S. 75 and McDermott Drive.