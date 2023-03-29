Several North Texas restaurants make list for top culinary award

The James Beard Foundation announced finalist nominees ahead of the winners announcements on June 5.

DALLAS — One of the top culinary awards named several North Texas restaurants, bakeshops and chefs as finalists Wednesday.

The Beard Awards aim to "recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

The following were the finalists from North Texas:

Outstanding Restaurant

Lucia, Dallas

Best New Restaurant

Don Artemio, Fort Worth

Restaurant Beatrice, Dallas

Outstanding Bakery

La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson

Kuluntu Bakery, Dallas

Best Chef in Texas

Reyna Duong, Sandwich Hag, Dallas

“This is a phenomenal list and I’m excited to see such great representation of the extraordinary work being done in our industry across the country — both in service and in excellence of craft. Congratulations to all for this much deserved achievement,” said Tanya Holland, Chair of the James Beard Awards Committee and member of the James Beard Foundation Board of Trustees.

The Restaurant & Chef Awards will be livestreamed on Eater beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT on Monday, June 5.