A Fort Worth Tex-Mex staple isn't moving, after all. At least not yet.

The Original Mexican Eats Cafe, a longtime staple of Camp Bowie Boulevard, announced they got a three-month lease extension.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth institution is staying put - for now.

The Original Mexican Eats Cafe, a longtime staple of Camp Bowie Boulevard, announced they got a three-month lease extension that "hopefully" will become permanent.

"Well friends, we’ve been waiting for our Knight in shining armor, and He has ARRIVED!!" the restaurant posted on Facebook on Wednesday. "We just secured a 3 month extension! Hopefully this will lead to a permanent stay! Nonetheless, we will stay here on Camp Bowie at least through the end of June!!"

The Original, which opened in 1926 and is Fort Worth's oldest Tex-Mex restaurant, announced in February that it was having to move from its longtime location on Camp Bowie.

Restaurant officials said they lost their lease and would be closing the location on March 31. The restaurant planned to consolidate with its North Main location, The Original del Norte.

The Star-Telegram reported that a court decision voided the restaurant's Camp Bowie lease in 2021 and that the restaurant could not reach an agreement with its landlord.

But apparently an agreement has been made, and The Original, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt once dined, is staying in its original location, at least temporarily.

The Roosevelt tie is one of The Original's claims to fame.

Elliot Roosevelt, the president's son, lived in the Fort Worth area during the 1930s and frequented The Original, bringing his father along on one occasion.

In 1936, The Original added the "Roosevelt Special" to the menu in honor of the president's favorite meal: A cheese enchilada with chili, one beef taco and one bean chalupa.