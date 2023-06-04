Teen accused of killing student at Lamar High School in Arlington to remain in custody, take psych evaluation

The 15-year-old is charged with capital murder in the death of Jashawn Poirier, 16.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 15-year-old accused of killing a student on the campus of Lamar High School in Arlington last month was ordered to remain in custody following a second detention hearing on Thursday.

The teenager faces a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Jashawn Poirier. Another student was also injured in the incident outside the high school on the morning of March 20, 2023.

Police said surveillance video showed the suspect firing a long gun into a crowd of students. Poirier was fatally struck, while a 16-year-old girl was hit by shrapnel.

The suspect ran away from the scene but was later found and arrested, police said. He was then taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

A second detention hearing was held for the 15-year-old suspect, who has not yet been identified, on Thursday, April 6.

The judge ordered the teenager to remain in custody and to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. The suspect's attorney argued that the 15-year-old hasn't had any problems since his arrest, but the judge declined to release him.