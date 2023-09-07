After 20 years on the job, Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks announces he won't seek re-election

In his announcement, Brooks endorsed longtime staffer Roderick Miles as his successor. Crowley ISD Board Trustee Dr. Mia Hall also revealed plans to run.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Longtime Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks, who for 20 years has represented voters of the county's first precinct, announced on Thursday his decision to not pursue re-election in 2024.

"For two decades, I've had the honor of serving both Precinct 1 residents and the wider Tarrant County community," Brooks said in his statement. "Together, we've fostered stronger neighborhoods, tackled critical issues including healthcare accessibility for the homeless, infant mortality, healthcare disparities, and equitable healthcare access."

In his current and final term in office, Brooks serves as one of two Democrats on a Republican-majority Commissioner's Court.

His departure announcement comes amidst sweeping changings of the guard in Fort Worth politics.

Earlier this summer, G.K. Maenius, the longest serving county administrator in Texas and the only county administrator in Tarrant County history, announced he’ll retire from his post on Sept. 30, 2023. In April, Tarrant County Commissioner Gray Fickers, who has represented Precinct 3 since 2006, announced that he also will not be seeking re-election.

As part of his Thursday statement, Brooks endorsed Miles Jr., who has worked on his staff for the last nine years as his executive administrator, as his preferred successor to represent southern Fort Worth via his soon-to-be-vacant Precinct 1 seat.

"It's a privilege to gain the trust and endorsement of Commissioner Brooks for this significant Tarrant County elected role," Miles was quoted as saying in Brooks' statement. "My near-decade of hands-on experience has provided the essential training needed to serve Precinct 1 residents. Our county faces pressing challenges, requiring a leader with a proven track record, insights, and the acumen to implement effective solutions. With my roots firmly planted in Precinct 1 and my extensive experience, I'm committed to upholding the historic representation our community deserves."

Despite an announcement that saw Brooks simultaneously stepping down while endorsing Miles as his replacement, another challenger quickly revealed plans to interrupt Brooks' hope for a clean handoff to Miles.

Crowley ISD Board Trustee and former Fort Worth Zoning Commission member Dr. Mia Hall revealed her own plans to run for Brooks' vacated seat within a few hours of the announcement that it would become open.

“For almost two decades, Commissioner Brooks has been at the forefront of delivering real change and positive outcomes for our neighbors across Tarrant County," Hall said. "Our Commissioner’s Court is definitely loosing a giant and we are forever indebted to him for his dedicated service and leadership. While Commissioner Brooks is retiring, we need someone who can pick up the torch and continue to build on his work. Our rights are under attack; whether it’s our access to quality public health services, having affordable housing that will lead to our neighbors becoming new homeowners, investing in public education, being a leader on attracting the right economic development and so much more."