Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare touts area's growth in first 'State of the County' address

O’Hare presented his inaugural state of the county address Thursday at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — In a speech devoid of politics or posturing, Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare highlighted the region's growth in his first 'State of the County' address Thursday.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows Tarrant County's population grew about 2% from April 2020 to July 2022. Fort Worth is the fastest-growing big city in the country, likely to surpass Austin's population in the coming years.

"People are moving here in droves," O'Hare told the crowd at the Fort Worth Convention Center. "We have a wonderful place to live, work, worship and raise a family.”

The Republican also touted new investment in the community, including GM's commitment to spend more than $500 million at the Arlington manufacturing plant. He also drew attention to the planned sixth terminal at DFW airport, construction on Texas A&M University School of Law's new building in downtown Fort Worth and the Texas Rangers' success in the new ballpark.

Each development, O'Hare said, should help the county achieve another key goal he presented Thursday.

"Frankly, we have underperformed in corporate relocations and bringing more business to this area," O'Hare said. "Far too often, we see them going to Dallas County or going to Collin County.”

O'Hare pointed to recently-approved tax cuts as proof county leaders are willing to set aside differences and work together. The rate reduction should save the average Tarrant County homeowner about 22% on their taxes next year, he said.

County commissioners will also reduce spending by about $8 million, year-over-year, in the coming year's budget.

Looking ahead to the next regular legislative session in 2025, O'Hare said the court will lobby state lawmakers to pay for a mental health hospital in Tarrant County.

The remainder of O'Hare's speech struck a positive tone, mostly omitting pressing issues which face the county. Commissioner Alisa Simmons noted that seven people have so far died in the Tarrant County Jail this year.

"We have to make improvement in jail operations," she said. "We've got to find solutions to overcrowding."

Tarrant County will host its first election under new elections administrator Clinton Ludwig in November. He replaced Heider Garcia, a nationally-renowned elections expert who resigned over differences with O'Hare.

The court must also hire someone to replace retiring county administrator G.K. Maenius, the only person to ever serve in that role and the longest-serving county administrator in Texas. O'Hare said the commissioners' court will eventually name the county administration building after Maenius.

"There is work to be done," Simmons said.

But each policymaker agreed that county leaders are equipped to face the looming challenges.