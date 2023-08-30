Tarrant County to join other municipalities' application for federal solar power grants

Tarrant County commissioners approved signing on to a joint application for federal solar project grants this week. The municipalities will split any payout.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County will sign on to a joint application for federal "Solar for All" grants -- joining Dallas County, Harris County, the City of San Antonio and other municipalities' bid for the money.

Tarrant County commissioners approved adding the county's name to the application Tuesday.

If the collective can secure a grant, the entities would split any payout. It's not yet clear who will have the final say over the money's distribution or project approval, though.

The grants aim to ensure no community is left out of the renewable energy boom. Congress approved the $7 billion program when it passed the Inflation Reduction Act.

"For families interested in energy savings through solar, this is a perfect opportunity for them," Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons said.

Tarrant County leaders suggested they could use the money to build the county's own solar farm, generating electricity which could be sold back to the grid. Others say the county might use the money to offer credits to families in low-income areas who want solar, but can't afford installation.

"It is really to close the equity gap in access to solar in order to help hardworking families," Texas Electric Transportation Resources Alliance Program Manager Brandy O'Quinn said. "We are all dealing with the increase of utility costs."

Installing solar panels at a reduced price can ease the monthly burden on families who are being driven out of their homes by rising housing costs, O'Quinn argues.

Simmons says she'd like to see some solar panels attached to new public hospital facilities or on nonprofit's roofs, keeping their lights on and reducing power bills.

"It benefits their budget and allows them to serve more people because of the cost savings," she said.

Tarrant County missed a deadline to apply for the grants itself. Simmons says joining a coalition of governments seeking the federal dollars strengthens each municipality's chances of securing a share of the money.

"If we don't go after it, it's going to go to somebody else," Simmons said.