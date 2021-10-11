Tarrant officials accused of redistricting local seats out of public eye

Opponents argue the new maps reduce minority representation. A court fight has been promised.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — There were political fireworks Tuesday afternoon in the Tarrant County commissioners court meeting with allegations of closed-door deals and gerrymandering.

Commissioners were asked to vote on new maps for the districts that determine justices of the peace and constables, but members of the public complained it was done with no notice, was done out of public view, and decided by the justices of the peace themselves.

The two Democrat commissioners walked out in protest, to deny a quorum. The vote eventually passed - but with only three commissioners voting for it.

Roy Charles Brooks, the commissioner in Precinct 1, said the vote was not legal in the first place because there was no quorum present.

"Y'all parse that however you want to. Do with it what you will," Brooks said. "The courts will decide."