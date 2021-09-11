Photos show 9-year-old before he was injured at Astroworld Festival

The father of Erza Blount said he was carrying his son through the crowd when the surge started but then he passed out and he believes Ezra was trampled.

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was injured by the crowd surge during the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld Festival, according to his grandmother.

Ezra Blount, 9, is on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma at Texas Children’s Hospital after he suffered severe injuries during the crowd surge Friday night, according to his grandmother Tericia Blount.

Photos shared by their family showed Ezra and his father Treston Blount at the festival before the events that led to eight people dying and hundreds being injured.

Treston said he was carrying Ezra on his shoulders when the crowd began to surge towards the stage during Scott’s performance. Treston passed out from the pressure from the crowd surge only to wake and find that Ezra was missing.

Based on his injuries, Treston believes his son was trampled by the crowd.

Ezra is now stable at Texas Children’s Hospital, according to his grandmother. The family is taking turns staying at the hospital with him.

Ezra’s family has also retained attorney Ben Crump his co-counsel of Alex and Bob Hilliard to represent them in any legal action as a result of the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival.

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump & co-counsel Alex and Bob Hilliard have been retained by the parents of EB, a 9-year-old child who was trampled at the Astroworld Festival. EB sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently hospitalized, in a medically-induced coma. pic.twitter.com/XwSivyPLtM — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) November 9, 2021

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the Blount family with medical bills.

Here’s what Treston, Ezra’s father, wrote about Friday:

“Hi I am Treston Blount I am starting this fundraiser for my son he’s 9 years old his name is Ezra Blount. We attended Travis Scott’s Astro world fest I had my son on my shoulders awaiting drakes stage appearance I began to be crushed until I couldn’t breathe I passed out And I woke up and my son was gone and due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in induced coma we are thankful for his life and thankful for all the prayers and positivity we are asking for donations for his medical bills and anything that comes along with this tragedy.”

The GoFundMe page has raised nearly $11,000 at this point.