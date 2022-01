The person was pronounced dead. The lanes were closed while the investigation was underway, but lanes have since been reopened.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

It happened about 2 a.m. at Northwest Loop 820 and Cahoba Drive. Fort Worth Fire Department, Fort Worth Police and MedStar personnel responded.

