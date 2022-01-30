31-year-old Fort Worth woman reported missing, police say

Jocelyn Nunez, 31, was last seen in the 1600 block of Belzise Terrace, near East Maddox Avenue and U.S. 287 in southeast Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are searching for a missing woman in Fort Worth, officials said.

Jocelyn Nunez, 31, was last seen in the 1600 block of Belzise Terrace, near East Maddox Avenue and U.S. 287 in southeast Fort Worth. Police reported Nunez missing on Sunday.

She was last seen driving a 2019 gray Chevrolet Trax with the Texas license plate MNN-6206. Police said Nunez's family is afraid that she may be lost and in danger.

Anyone with information about Nunez's whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.