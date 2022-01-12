Woman driving 80 mph in a 45 mph zone causes fatal crash, police say

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on West Green Oaks Boulevard at Lee Drive.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A street racing crash resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man and left a 20-year-old woman critically injured in Arlington on Tuesday, police said.

Priscilla Rodriguez, 45, the driver accused of street racing, faces charges of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, according to a police news release.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on West Green Oaks Boulevard at Lee Drive.

Officers learned that a man in a Honda Accord was trying to turn left from Lee onto Green Oaks when a Porsche Cayenne t-boned his car, pushing it into a light pole.

The 30-year-old man died at the scene. His passenger, the 20-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she was in critical condition on Wednesday.

Police said Rodriguez was driving the Porsche and going nearly 80 mph. The speed limit along that stretch of Green Oaks is 45 mph.

Rodriguez was also injured in the crash and taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses told investigators that Rodriguez was racing another vehicle when the crash happened.

Witnesses described the other vehicle as a dark-color BMW SUV, which police said kept going north on Green Oaks after the crash.