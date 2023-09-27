22-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash on Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth

Brianna Marie Lopez, of Fort Worth, was identified as the victim, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in Fort Worth early Wednesday, and the other driver faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter, authorities said.

Aaron Paul Roberts, 32, of Cleburne, was named as the suspect in the crash. Authorities said Roberts was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Chisholm Trail Parkway near Sycamore School Road in southwest Fort Worth.

Authorities said Roberts, who was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was heading south in the northbound lanes of the highway when he hit Lopez head-on. Lopez, who was driving a 2014 Mazda SUV, died at the scene.

Roberts was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital for treatment and then booked into the Tarrant County jail.