Fort Worth hit-and-run crash kills one, injures two, police say

Police said the hit-and-run driver fled the scene on foot after the crash.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for a driver that left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Police tell WFAA that they were called to Airport Freeway and North Sylvania Avenue a little before 12:30 a.m.

According to police, one driver crashed their car into another car, then fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

None of the victims have been identified.

Fort Worth police are continuing to investigate the crash. No other information has been made available.