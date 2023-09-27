SMU student killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, Dallas police say

A 19-year-old SMU student was killed, and the 27-year-old driver of another vehicle was arrested, police said.

Honor Elizabeth Wallace was identified as the victim, according to police and university officials.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and the North Central Expressway service road, according to a police news release. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis, ran a red light on the service road and struck Wallace, who had a green light and was heading east on Monticello through the intersection.

Wallace, Pollis and a passenger in Wallace's vehicle were taken to a hospital, where Wallace died, police said.

Wallace's passenger was in stable condition, but more information about their injuries was not released. Pollis, the suspect, had minor injuries.

Pollis was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. She was booked into the Dallas County jail on a total bond of $100,000, according to online jail records.

SMU officials confirmed that Wallace died but could not provide more information, citing student privacy laws.

"The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace. Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss," Dr. KC Mmeje, SMU's vice president for student affairs, said in a release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and classmates during this difficult time.”