4 injured, 1 dead after two Dallas shootings, police sources confirm

According to police sources, four people were shot in 4800 Block of Elsie Faye Higgins and one of those victims has died.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is investigating two shootings in the Southeast Patrol Division Monday afternoon, sources confirmed.

According to police sources, four people were shot in the 4800 Block of Elsie Faye Higgins and one of those victims has died.

There was also a second shooting, that police believe may be related, in the 4600 block of Spring. Sources said one person has been shot at that location.

This news comes after a toddler was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday night. Police said that shooting happened in the 4700 block of Hay Street, just north of Fair Park off Haskell Avenue. When police arrived to the scene, they learned that the woman and a toddler were shot during a drive-by.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the toddler was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests in any of these shootings, police said.