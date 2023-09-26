Child shot when someone fires into Dallas apartment, police say

Police said someone shot into an apartment, striking a child. The child was taken to a hospital where police said they were in stable condition.

DALLAS — A child was hit by gunfire after someone shot into an apartment in South Dallas late Monday, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Foreman Street, just east of Fair Park.

Police said someone shot into an apartment, striking a child. The child was taken to a hospital where police said they were in stable condition, but more information on their injuries was not released.

The suspect left the area after the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened just blocks from two other deadly shootings Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday night, a 2-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday night. Zyah Lacy was killed when someone started shooting at a gathering of people in the 4700 block of Hay Street. A woman was also critically injured in that shooting.

On Monday afternoon, four people were shot in the 4800 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street, and one of the victims died. She has since been identified as 19-year-old Savannah Rodriguez.