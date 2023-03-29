Construction worker dies after getting entangled in equipment in Fort Worth, police say

Police and officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were responding to the incident.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A construction worker was killed in an apparent equipment accident in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. near Northeast Loop 820 and North Railhead Road in north Fort Worth, according to a police report.

Police officials said it was a "construction related accident" in which a worker got entangled with a piece of heavy equipment. The worker, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Construction crews were working on a project alongside the Loop 820 roadway but it wasn't clear what the project was.

More information about the incident was not yet available Wednesday morning.