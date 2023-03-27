Police looking for information after woman's body found under bridge

Police said Janeecia Mason's body was found at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for anyone to come forward with information after finding a woman's body under a bridge.

On Monday, the department identified the victim as Janeecia "Nene" Mason.

Police said her body was found on March 23 at about 9 a.m. She was found under a bridge at 350 Precinct Line Road.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact one of the following two Fort Worth Detectives:

Det. Michael Sones: Call 817-392-4404 or email Michael.Sones@fortworthtexas.gov

Det. Veronica Coronado: Call 817-392-4411 or email Veronica.Coronado@fortworthtexas.gov

No other information is available at this time.

