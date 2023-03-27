Police looking for information after woman's body found under bridge

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for anyone to come forward with information after finding a woman's body under a bridge.
On Monday, the department identified the victim as Janeecia "Nene" Mason.
Police said her body was found on March 23 at about 9 a.m. She was found under a bridge at 350 Precinct Line Road.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact one of the following two Fort Worth Detectives:
- Det. Michael Sones: Call 817-392-4404 or email Michael.Sones@fortworthtexas.gov
- Det. Veronica Coronado: Call 817-392-4411 or email Veronica.Coronado@fortworthtexas.gov
No other information is available at this time.
