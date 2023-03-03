Man electrocuted while landscaping outside Southlake home, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A 46-year-old man was electrocuted while trimming trees in Southlake, the police department said.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, Southlake firefighters and police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West Dove Road.
When first responders arrived, they found a man unconscious and suspended by a harness in a tree, police said.
Witnesses told officers that the man was a landscape employee who had been trimming trees at the property when he accidentally encountered a live electrical wire.
Southlake firefighters worked quickly to reach the victim and assess his condition, but he had already passed away. Firefighters then removed him from the tree.
The Southlake Police Department said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The victim’s name will be released once next of kin is notified.