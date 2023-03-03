Man electrocuted while landscaping outside Southlake home, police say

When first responders arrived, they found a man unconscious and suspended by a harness in a tree, police said.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A 46-year-old man was electrocuted while trimming trees in Southlake, the police department said.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, Southlake firefighters and police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West Dove Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a man unconscious and suspended by a harness in a tree, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the man was a landscape employee who had been trimming trees at the property when he accidentally encountered a live electrical wire.

Southlake firefighters worked quickly to reach the victim and assess his condition, but he had already passed away. Firefighters then removed him from the tree.