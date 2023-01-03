Wife of man charged with dogs' deadly attack arrested, according to affidavit

She also recorded conversations with her husband about how dangerous the dogs had become, affidavit says.

SAN ANTONIO — The wife of a man charged with his dogs' deadly attack last Friday is arrested by San Antonio Police, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit identified Abilene Schnieder charged with injury to an elderly individual due to the couple's dogs killing an elderly man and injuring three others. The woman's maiden name was used in the affidavit.

During a police investigation it was discovered that Schnieder and her husband share ownership of the dogs as Schnieder referred to herself as "grandma" on social media after one of the dogs had puppies, according to the affidavit.

She also recorded conversations with her husband about how dangerous the dogs had become, affidavit says.

Schnieder showed KENS 5 how her dogs, named King, Snow and Legend, escaped from their yard. Moreno said the dogs pushed down the fence near where Najera exited his car.

Schneider said she and her husband weren't home at the time, but before they left, the couple harnessed, tethered and locked the dogs behind the gate.

She also confirmed Animal Care Services' claims that King and Snow have been involved in two bite cases in the neighborhood. King was involved in one case while Snow had been involved in both cases.

The most recent bite case was last month, and ACS took the dogs into custody as part of policy.

The affidavit states Schneider on the day of the attack failed to sufficiently secure two of her husband's dogs which have a history of violent attacks.