Woman, 2 children hit by SUV near Fort Worth elementary school, police say

The crash happened near Comanche Springs Elementary School.

SAGINAW, Texas — A woman and two children were hit by a vehicle near an elementary school in northwest Fort Worth on Thursday morning, police said.

Police said none of their injuries were life-threatening, and all three victims were conscious and considered in stable condition.

The crash happened near Comanche Springs Elementary School in the 8100 block of Comanche Springs Drive. The school is part of the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district.

An SUV was making a turn at an intersection, and the driver did not see the pedestrians, police said.

It wasn't yet confirmed if the children hit by the vehicle are students at the school.

More information about the crash was not immediately available.