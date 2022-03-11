Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington

The crash was causing heavy backups through Arlington early Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m.

The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also shut down due to the crash.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said a semi-truck went over a middle divider, causing the closure.

There was no word on any injuries in the crash. Crews had to also shut down the eastbound lanes as they worked on cleaning up the crash, but the eastbound lanes were reopened by morning rush hour.