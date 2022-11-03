Motorcyclist fatally shot at intersection in Cedar Hill, police say

CEDAR HILL, Texas — A motorcyclist was fatally shot at an intersection in Cedar Hill on Wednesday evening, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road, according to a police news release.
Officers arrived and found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
His name has not been released.
Police said a suspect was seen getting out of a vehicle, approaching the victim while he was stopped on his motorcycle and shooting him.
The suspect then drove away.
Police did not have a description of the suspect's vehicle. Investigators were asking anyone with security cameras along Bear Creek, between Joe Wilson and Duncanville Roads, to contact police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Hill police at 972-291-5181.