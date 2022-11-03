Motorcyclist fatally shot at intersection in Cedar Hill, police say

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road, according to a police news release.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — A motorcyclist was fatally shot at an intersection in Cedar Hill on Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road, according to a police news release.

Officers arrived and found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

His name has not been released.

Police said a suspect was seen getting out of a vehicle, approaching the victim while he was stopped on his motorcycle and shooting him.

The suspect then drove away.

Police did not have a description of the suspect's vehicle. Investigators were asking anyone with security cameras along Bear Creek, between Joe Wilson and Duncanville Roads, to contact police.