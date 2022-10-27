30-year-old man killed in road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway, police say

Police said the shooting was believed to be a road rage incident between the victim's vehicle and a dark-color mid-size SUV.

GARLAND, Texas — A 30-year-old man was killed in a road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland last weekend, police announced Thursday.

Cesar Moreno-Pampa, of Dallas, was shot along LBJ, somewhere between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive, around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a police news release.

Police said the shooting was believed to be a road rage incident between Moreno-Pampa's vehicle and a dark-color mid-size SUV.

Police were dispatched to the scene on a report of a major accident. When officers arrived, they found Moreno-Pompa had appeared to be shot.

No arrests have been made. Police were asking the public for help identifying anyone who was in the suspect's vehicle.