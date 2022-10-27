30-year-old man killed in road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway, police say

GARLAND, Texas — A 30-year-old man was killed in a road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland last weekend, police announced Thursday.
Cesar Moreno-Pampa, of Dallas, was shot along LBJ, somewhere between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive, around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a police news release.
Police said the shooting was believed to be a road rage incident between Moreno-Pampa's vehicle and a dark-color mid-size SUV.
Police were dispatched to the scene on a report of a major accident. When officers arrived, they found Moreno-Pompa had appeared to be shot.
No arrests have been made. Police were asking the public for help identifying anyone who was in the suspect's vehicle.
Anyone who can identify people in the suspect's vehicle is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840.