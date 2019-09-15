ARLINGTON, Texas — A man died in a car crash in Arlington Saturday after his motorcycle struck a car as the car was trying to turn at an intersection, Arlington police said.

Around 3:54 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed west in the 2500 block of East Division Street near Watson Road while the car was headed east, police said. When the car tried to turn north onto Watson Road, the motorcycle struck the car and the motorcyclist, a man in his late 20s, was ejected from the bike, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two people in the car who weren't hurt, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the motorcyclist pending a notification fo next of kin. Speed has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash, police said.

