TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a house fire in Sansom Park, officials say.

Authorities say four people were inside the house when the fire occurred Saturday at the 5200 block of Calloway Street.

Crews rushed to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital. Officials say the mother was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A male adult remains in critical condition. Authorities say a 16-year-old girl who was pulled from a window when the home was burning suffered severe injuries.

Police say there was a child who was home during the fire who was not injured. His age has not been released.

Tarrant County Fire officials say the fire was accidental. They have not determined a cause.

More on WFAA: