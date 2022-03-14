Suspect shot by Mesquite police after firing at officers, officials say

Police say the suspect fired gunshots at officers in the parking lot of a local business. He is currently stable in the hospital.

Police in Mesquite said the suspect is stable in the hospital after he was shot by responding officers.

According to police, the incident began earlier in the day just after 3:50 p.m. when Mesquite officers responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Gus Thomasson Road. Police said the caller reported that an unknown suspect entered his apartment and pointed a gun at him while looking for a family member.

The suspect left the caller's apartment and apparently went into another nearby apartment, police said.

Mesquite officers said they then arrived and tried making contact with the suspect who they believed was inside an apartment unit. After exhausting efforts to make contact, police said the department's tactical team made entry into the unit but did not find anyone inside.

Later in the day, Mesquite police said they received a call just after 8:40 p.m. about the same suspect being seen at a business in the 3700 block of Childress Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and tried to approach the suspect, at which point the suspect began firing a handgun at the officers, police said. The officers then returned fire and struck the suspect, according to police.

Police said officers immediately performed life-saving measures before the suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he is stable.

Information on the suspect, such as identity and any possible charges, was not immediately released by officials, who said the investigation remains open and ongoing.