Two teens found fatally shot in a car in Watauga, police say

The teens had apparent gunshot wounds, and both were believed to be about 17, according to officials.

WATAUGA, Texas — Two teenagers were fatally shot in Watauga on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police had responded about 2 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of Caribou Ridge, near U.S. 377 and Watauga Road.

When officers arrived, they found two male teens dead inside a vehicle, city officials said.

The teens had apparent gunshot wounds, and both were believed to be about 17, according to officials.

Their names have not been released yet. Police have not released more information about what happened.

Watauga is northeast of Fort Worth, near North Richland Hills.