Sunnyvale police warn of burglaries on unlocked vehicles

SUNNYVALE, Texas — Investigators are trying to find three men believed to be looking for unlocked cars and stealing items from inside of them, the Sunnyvale Police Department said in a news release Monday.

From Friday through Sunday, Sunnyvale police said officers have investigated multiple burglaries of motor vehicles throughout the town. Sunnyvale is northeast of Mesquite and southwest of Lake Ray Hubbard.

All of these offenses are happening to unlocked cars parked at Sunnyvale homes, police say.

The suspects are three men in a newer model white Dodge Charger, police said. One suspect, as seen in the photo above, exits the white Dodge Charger and checks for unlocked doors on the vehicles.

When he finds an unlocked door, two more suspects get out of the Charger and help him go through the car in search of valuables such as money, jewelry and firearms.

The Sunnyvale Police Department is reminding its citizens to lock their vehicles and, if possible, park them in a garage.