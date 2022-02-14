61-year-old woman fatally shot in northeast Dallas, police say

Officers had responded about 4 a.m. to a shooting in the 8800 block of Fair Oaks Crossing, between Whitehurst Drive and Royal Lane.

DALLAS — A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot by a rifle in the Lake Highlands area of northeast Dallas early Sunday, police said.

When police arrived, they found a 61-year-old woman face down in the street, according to a police news release. The woman was moving but was not responsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue took her to a hospital, where she died.

Police said the woman had been shot several times in the upper torso by a rifle.

No motive has been found by police, who are still investigating the shooting. More information has not yet been released by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or contact him by email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 026613-2022.