StopAsianHate movement launches National Day of Action and Healing

DALLAS — Stories of violence and hatred against Asian Americans have been in the spotlight lately. For Nancy Tien, it's a long overdue wake-up call.

"This hate is not new. Hate crimes are not new," she said Friday.

Tien was born and raised in Dallas by immigrants. She said she watched her parents navigate their way in a country that considers Asian Americans othered.

"I've heard of friends and families being called names on the street, being told go back to their countries," Tien said. "Even from the most trivial question, from being asked 'Where are you from?' and then having folks not be satisfied from my answer, which was Dallas."

Even in Houston last week, an Asian American woman was attacked in her beauty supply store. Authorities there are investigating whether it was racially motivated.

According to the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, hate crimes against Asian Americans increased 150% in 2020.

The mounting anti-Asian sentiment and hate crimes are now being countered by a movement called "#StopAsianHate." Friday was the movement's "Virtual National Day of Action and Healing." It was a chance to learn, speak out and commit to ending the hate.

Galileo Jumaoas, past president of the Greater Dallas Asian American Chamber of Commerce, applauds the effort.

"I think it's about time to take a stand, collectively," he said Friday.

Tien, who's with anti-bullying group "Act To Change," said supporting Asian-American businesses and amplifying Asian American voices are ways to help.

"I'm really holding out hope that with the attention we garner today that we continue with this push, because it is a history of racism our Asian American community is fighting," she said.

There's also a #StopAsianHate rally Saturday morning in Dallas. It will take place at 11 a.m. at 2999 N Carroll Avenue.