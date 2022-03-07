Silver Alert: 73-year-old man last seen near Fort Worth area

Carloes Cox was in Hurst, Texas, at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say he has a "cognitive impairment" and is a threat to his own safety.

HURST, Texas — A Silver Alert is now active for a man that was last seen in Hurst, Texas, early Sunday morning.

Police say 73-year-old Carloes Cox was on Bellaire Drive at 2 a.m. before he went missing.

Cox is a white man that stands at 5 feet 8 inches, weighs around 120 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt over a white t-shirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Hurst police say he also has an "unsteady" walk and usually carries a wooden pipe.

Anyone with any information about Carloes Cox's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 817-788-7180.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Carloes Cox from Hurst, TX, on 07/03/2022 pic.twitter.com/Oa0dib4XIL — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 3, 2022