Missing 18-year-old last seen at Waco apartment complex, police say

WACO, Texas — Police in Waco are calling on the city to help find a missing 18-year-old.
The department posted on Facebook that Shane Gandara hasn't been seen since about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. According to them, he was seen at the "Estella Maxie Apartment complex" on JJ Flewellen Road.
Gandara is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants before he went missing.
The Waco Police Department shared on Facebook, "His family believes that he may be paranoid and they are very worried about him."
Anyone with any information on Shane Gandara's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (254) 750-7500.
