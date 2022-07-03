Missing 18-year-old last seen at Waco apartment complex, police say

According to Waco PD, Shane Gandara was seen at the "Estella Maxie" Apartment complex early Sunday morning. They say his family's worried that he "may be paranoid."

WACO, Texas — Police in Waco are calling on the city to help find a missing 18-year-old.

The department posted on Facebook that Shane Gandara hasn't been seen since about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. According to them, he was seen at the "Estella Maxie Apartment complex" on JJ Flewellen Road.

Gandara is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants before he went missing.

The Waco Police Department shared on Facebook, "His family believes that he may be paranoid and they are very worried about him."

Anyone with any information on Shane Gandara's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (254) 750-7500.

***MISSING PERSON*** Good morning Waco, we need your help locating a missing person. 18-year-old Shane Gandara has... Posted by Waco Police Department on Sunday, July 3, 2022