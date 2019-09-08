Authorities issued a Silver Alert Friday for a missing 91-year-old man.

Van Zandt Sheriff’s Deputies say Barne Richardson was last seen Friday morning near 393 VZ County Road 4125 in Canton.

Police believe Richardson was driving a tan or champagne 2001 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate FVV2671.

Richardson is described as being 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs 172 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Police ask anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts to call 903-567-4133.

More on WFAA: