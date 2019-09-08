Police arrested a suspected drunken driver Friday morning who allegedly crashed into a construction site and fled the scene of a crash.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday near the 3200 block of west Northwest Highway, according to Dallas police.

Police said a 24-year-old woman drove into a construction site and hit a construction worker. The woman has not been publicly identified.

Witnesses told officers that she ran away from the crash while holding her 2-year-old child. The woman was taken into custody.

Police arrested her on charges of DWI with a child under 15 and failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators said the constructor worker was in pain, but declined to be sent to the hospital. Child Protective Services was also notified of the incident, police said.

More on WFAA: