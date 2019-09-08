Police arrested a suspected drunken driver Friday morning who allegedly crashed into a construction site and fled the scene of a crash.
The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday near the 3200 block of west Northwest Highway, according to Dallas police.
Police said a 24-year-old woman drove into a construction site and hit a construction worker. The woman has not been publicly identified.
Witnesses told officers that she ran away from the crash while holding her 2-year-old child. The woman was taken into custody.
Police arrested her on charges of DWI with a child under 15 and failure to stop and render aid.
Investigators said the constructor worker was in pain, but declined to be sent to the hospital. Child Protective Services was also notified of the incident, police said.
More on WFAA:
- Walmart removes images of violence in stores after El Paso shooting
- Oak Cliff pee wee football team needing pads, helmets after community center closes doors to youth sports
- Former U.S. Olympian charged with attempted murder
- Suspect's mom called police with concerns about son, 'AK-47-style gun' weeks before El Paso shooting, Allen PD confirms
- 'Extremely dangerous' escaped inmate from Tennessee may have left the state
- Husband, wife, teen killed after plane crashes behind home