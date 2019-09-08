Arlington police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole a display speaker from a business.
On July 29, the man was seen taking a speaker from a store in the 700 block of Ryan Plaza Drive in Arlington, according to police.
The video shared by police shows the man with the speaker in his hands, he stops to look at other instruments in the store before walking away.
Investigators believe he left in a gray four-door Jeep with no back bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-459-5650.
