Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man from Hurst

Anyone with any information should immediately call the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180.

Hurst police are searching for a 82-year-old man who they believe poses a risk to his own health.

John Hester is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes, according to police. He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and is believed to either be naked or wearing a hospital gown.

He was last seen around 5:20 a.m. Sunday walking on the 200 block of Plaza Boulevard in Hurst, police said.

Anyone with any information should immediately call the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180.