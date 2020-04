Police said the shooter is unknown but their investigation is ongoing.

A man is recovering after he was shot in the leg Saturday night, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 11 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Arlington Avenue.

They found a man who had been shot in the leg, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooter is unknown but their investigation is ongoing.