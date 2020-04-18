Friday night shooting leaves 1 person critically injured, Dallas police say

The victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital, authorities say

Dallas police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person critically injured, officials say.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the 3000 block of Ledbetter Drive.

When police arrived they found a victim and a witness who said they were sitting in their vehicle when an unknown suspect came up to them and starting firing shots.

The victim was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.

The suspect fled the shooting location and is still at large. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Dallas police.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.