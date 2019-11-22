DALLAS — Officials say an argument at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru resulted in shots being fired.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon near the 1535 block of Cockrell Hill Road, according to authorities.

Police tell WFAA that a group of people got into an argument after one vehicle cut off the other in the drive thru line.

A shooter then opened fire at the vehicle that cut them off in line, authorities say.

Three people were in the vehicle that was fired upon, police say, but no one was injured.

Witnesses gave authorities a description of the suspected vehicle, and police found the vehicle and placed the suspects under arrest.

The suspects were arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the suspects until they are booked into jail.

