North Texas cheerleader released from hospital after being run over by teenage carjacker, family says

The young girl was critically injured after a teenage carjacker stole the rental vehicle occupied by her two older sisters.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — A young North Texas girl has been released from the hospital days after surviving a nightmare situation in Minden, Louisiana.

The Ayers/Wiedemann family, of Midlothian, were traveling to Orlando, Fla., for the Allstar World Championship when they stopped at a "well-lit, populated gas station," according to the family's posts on Facebook, which they confirmed.

Two sisters, 13 and 17, made it back to the car before their dad and younger sister, Shelby.

While in the rental car awaiting Shelby and her dad, a man who police believed to potentially be involved in a trafficking ring, got into the car with the girls and tried to get away. The man attempted to run over the dad, but ultimately ran over Shelby, who rolled under the truck and sustained serious injuries.

Shelby was flown to the ICU with a deep laceration to her head, two broken bones and covered in road rash, according to the family.

Shelby's mom, Amber Ayers, posted to Facebook on Wednesday that Minden police had arrested the suspect, who she says is also a minor but was being tried as an adult, and had his bond set at $3 million.

Liberty Cheer, who the girls compete with, shared their story to Facebook, which has been shared more than 31,000 times.

Shelby was released from the hospital on Thursday to complete her recovery at home, the family confirmed to WFAA.

A GoFundMe was started to help the family with medical expenses, which had raised $17,000 of its $25,000 goal as of May 5.