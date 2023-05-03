McKinney fire captain on life support after off-duty crash, officials say

James "Bull" Graham has been with the McKinney Fire Department for more than 24 years.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A McKinney fire captain is fighting for his life in the hospital following an off-duty vehicle crash, officials said Wednesday.

The McKinney Fire Department said fire captain James "Bull" Graham was critically injured in the crash and is currently on life support.

Fire officials said Graham has been with the department for more than 24 years. He joined as a firefighter in 1999 and was promoted to captain in 2016.

According to the department, Graham is a member of Texas Task Force 2, which aids in urban search and rescue efforts. He also works as an instructor at the Collin College Fire Academy.