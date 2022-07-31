Search underway for driver who ignited three fires in Kaufman County, officials say

The suspect was pulling a burning trailer and "left a path of destruction" by sparking three separate fires, according to Kaufman County officials.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires, which also threatened homes, officials said Sunday.

County officials said in a news release that the fires broke out around 12 p.m. Sunday along county roads 151 and 151A near the city of Kaufman. The fires led to the evacuation of nine homes.

Officials said firefighters from the city of Kaufman and volunteer crews from Crandall, Kemp, Scurry, Terrell, Mabank and College Mound responded to the scene. The Texas A&M Forest Service is also helping.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the fires are about 20% contained. The evacuation orders were lifted at around 3 p.m., officials said. One of the nine homes suffered damage.

According to the county, witnesses told authorities a driver was pulling a burning trailer along the roads and "left a path of destruction" before abandoning the trailer.

Officials said the suspect unhitched the trailer on a bridge and continued to drive away. Details on the suspect's vehicle are not yet available.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of county roads 151 and 151A, which is just off State Highway 34 in southern Kaufman.