Evacuations underway as crews battle wildfire in Glenn Heights

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — Evacuations are underway as a wildfire burns in the City of Glenn Heights, official say.

At around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a blaze started in the field between the Lin Dell Estate and Mesa addition area of the city, officials said in a press release.

As the fire continues to spread, three neighborhoods – Craddock, Mesa Wood, and Watercrest – have been evacuated, officials said.

The cause of the blaze has not been reported at this time.

The City of Glenn Heights is located along IH-35 East, the community is divided between Dallas and Ellis counties.