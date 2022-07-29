Evacuations underway as crews battle wildfire in Glenn Heights

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — Evacuations are underway as a wildfire burns in the City of Glenn Heights, official say.
At around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a blaze started in the field between the Lin Dell Estate and Mesa addition area of the city, officials said in a press release.
As the fire continues to spread, three neighborhoods – Craddock, Mesa Wood, and Watercrest – have been evacuated, officials said.
The cause of the blaze has not been reported at this time.
The City of Glenn Heights is located along IH-35 East, the community is divided between Dallas and Ellis counties.
This is a developing story. We’ll update as more information becomes available.