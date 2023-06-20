Missing man with dementia last seen in Rowlett, police say

Police say 60-year-old Sunny Jacob was last seen walking on Sassafrass Way.

ROWLETT, Texas — The Rowlett Police Department is asking North Texans to be on lookout for a resident that went missing in the area on Sunday.

Police said 60-year-old Sunny Jacob was reported missing by his wife. He was last seen walking on the 2600 block of Sassafrass Way, near Rowlett Road and Chaha Road.

Jacob is considered at risk due to bring diagnosed with dementia.

Sunny Jacobs is described to be standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a white polo t-shirt, gray or dark-colored shorts, and brown sandals.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or Rowlett Police at (972)412-6201. Police ask that you reference Call For Service #23030624.

**We need your help locating a missing person at risk.** Sunny Jacob (60) was reported missing by his wife. Sunny... Posted by Rowlett Police Department on Monday, June 19, 2023