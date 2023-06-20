Three men shot at apartment complex in SE Dallas, police say

Police said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of N. Masters Drive.

DALLAS — Three men were taken to a hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Dallas, police said Tuesday.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said its officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Masters Drive for a shooting call. When officers got to the scene, they found three men had been shot.

Those victims were taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue. Their conditions are unknown, but police said all three are currently stable.

It was originally reported that one suspect was in custody in connection to this shooting. Dallas Police have since confirmed with WFAA that there have been no arrests.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.