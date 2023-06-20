Will SMU join the Pac-12? What about the Big 12? Joining a Power 5 conference seems to be their destiny.

With each passing day, it feels more and more likely that the Ponies are destined to become a member of a Power 5 conference.

DALLAS — There are so many moving pieces in the college sports landscape, it's tough to keep up anymore. But there are positives, especially if you're a fan of the SMU Mustangs.

They are, for now, in a holding pattern. SMU, like San Diego State, UNLV, and potentially others ... they're all waiting for the Pac-12's television deal to materialize. Once that comes together, some movement becomes more possible.

But then, once the first domino falls ... then what?

Let's be honest. The Pac-12 would love to have a team in the DFW media market, and the DFW recruiting hotbed, by the way.

But if the Pac-12 makes an offer, does the Big 12 jump into the fray, as well?

If (when?) SMU gets an invite to the Pac-12... will the Big 12 jump into the fray too? pic.twitter.com/fMYrBtT8nb — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 20, 2023

There are obvious reasons why SMU hasn't gotten a Big 12 invite. Whether they'll admit it or not, the other schools around Texas aren't keen on that idea because it strengthens one of their competitors for recruits.

But what's worse?

SMU joining the Big 12 and becoming a bigger player in the recruiting landscape? Or SMU joining the Pac-12 and bringing a conference full of new programs to Texas on the regular to play the Ponies right here in Dallas?

The Big 12 doesn't want the latter, so they may have to make their peace with the former.

SMU reportedly says they're proud to be a member of the AAC. Of course they are. They're making sure home base is covered.

But there's no ring on their finger, and it feels like once one suitor jumps, another will be prone to follow.